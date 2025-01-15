Four vehicles involved in M3 pile-up leaving one person injured
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The incident happened on the M3 southbound near Winchester at junction 11 around 4pm.
Visit The News’ newsletter page to sign up for our range of free emails - including the latest headlines and Pompey updates
AA Traffic News said previously: “Queueing traffic and three lanes closed due to multi-vehicle crash on M3 southbound at J11 A3090 (Winchester South). Lanes one, two and three (of three) are closed with traffic passing on the hard shoulder.”
The AA has now said all lanes have been reopened. A post said: “Queueing traffic due to crash, now on the shoulder on M3 Southbound at J11 A3090 (Winchester South). All lanes have been reopened.”
Police said they were called at 3.58pm to reports of a collision on the M3 at junction 11. “The collision involved four vehicles. One person suffered minor injuries,” a spokesperson said.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.