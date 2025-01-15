Four vehicles involved in M3 pile-up leaving one person injured

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 15th Jan 2025, 17:22 BST
Four vehicles were involved in a motorway pile-up that left one person injured, police have said.

The incident happened on the M3 southbound near Winchester at junction 11 around 4pm.

AA Traffic News said previously: “Queueing traffic and three lanes closed due to multi-vehicle crash on M3 southbound at J11 A3090 (Winchester South). Lanes one, two and three (of three) are closed with traffic passing on the hard shoulder.”

The AA has now said all lanes have been reopened. A post said: “Queueing traffic due to crash, now on the shoulder on M3 Southbound at J11 A3090 (Winchester South). All lanes have been reopened.”

Police said they were called at 3.58pm to reports of a collision on the M3 at junction 11. “The collision involved four vehicles. One person suffered minor injuries,” a spokesperson said.

