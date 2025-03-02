Fresh lane closures are set to be in place from tomorrow morning at a major road into Portsmouth as phase two of the ongoing gasworks in Hilsea begins later this month.

From Monday, March 3 for approximately two weeks there will be a temporary southbound lane closure outside the old News Centre in London Road like those which were in place last year (pictured and in video). There will also be a southbound lane outside the Coach and Horses pub for around three weeks beginning March 10.

When complete it will bring to an end of phase one one of the major project by SGN to upgrade the aging gas network which has seen disruption in the area for well over a year with road and lane closures in both directions at different times.

The first phase saw the medium pressure gas main replaced, which will then be followed by less disruptive works in phase two with the low pressure gas main replaced which is expected to take less than three months.

Bradley Barlow, spokesperson for gas distribution company SGN, explained: “From Monday 24 March until approximately mid-June, we'll be replacing the low-pressure gas main in the northern carriageway of London Road.

“These works will be less disruptive than phase one, involving lane closures as works progress. We'll provide further updates as works progress at https://www.sgn.co.uk/our-gas-works/major-planned-projects/portsmouth-london-road.”