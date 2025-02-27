Full carriageway closure on A3 at Ham Barn Roundabout for £1.5m resurfacing works
National Highways started its ‘essential resurfacing’ project at Ham Barn Roundabout, on the A3 at West Liss, at the beginning of the month.
The scheme, which has an estimated cost of £1.5m, will resurface the roundabout and the surrounding slip roads to provide ‘smoother’ and safer roads.
As a result of the work, which is expected to last until the second week of March, there have been a number of road closures in place.
There will be a closure will be on the A3 at the southbound carriageway between Ham Barn Roundabout and Sheet Interchange tonight (February 27).
During this carriageway closure, there will only be local access between Liphook Interchange and Ham Barn Roundabout.
Drivers should also brace themselves for a carriageway closure this weekend.
This weekend’s carriageway closure will be in place between Friday 28, from 9pm, until March 3 at 6am.
This southbound carriageway closure will be between Longmoor Interchange and Ham Barn Roundabout. There will only be local access between Liphook Interchange and Longmoor Interchange during this closure.
