A major resurfacing scheme on the A3 is resulting in a series of carriageway closures including one this weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

National Highways started its ‘essential resurfacing’ project at Ham Barn Roundabout, on the A3 at West Liss, at the beginning of the month.

The scheme, which has an estimated cost of £1.5m, will resurface the roundabout and the surrounding slip roads to provide ‘smoother’ and safer roads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Southbound carriageway closure between Longmoor Interchange and Ham Barn Roundabout. Local access only between Liphook Interchange and Longmoor Interchange. This closure will take place between 9pm on Friday, February 28 and 6am on March 3. | National Highways

There will be a closure will be on the A3 at the southbound carriageway between Ham Barn Roundabout and Sheet Interchange tonight (February 27).

During this carriageway closure, there will only be local access between Liphook Interchange and Ham Barn Roundabout.

Drivers should also brace themselves for a carriageway closure this weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This weekend’s carriageway closure will be in place between Friday 28, from 9pm, until March 3 at 6am.

This southbound carriageway closure will be between Longmoor Interchange and Ham Barn Roundabout. There will only be local access between Liphook Interchange and Longmoor Interchange during this closure.