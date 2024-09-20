Gosport collision on Fareham Road A32 causing significant delays in both directions

There are heavy delays on a main road in Gosport following a collision.

Fareham Road, A32, is partially blocked southbound between Tichbourne Way and Aerodrome Road and Heritage Way/ Forest Way. This is due to a road traffic collision and there are delays in both directions as a result.

