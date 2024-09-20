Gosport collision on Fareham Road A32 causing significant delays in both directions
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
There are heavy delays on a main road in Gosport following a collision.
Fareham Road, A32, is partially blocked southbound between Tichbourne Way and Aerodrome Road and Heritage Way/ Forest Way. This is due to a road traffic collision and there are delays in both directions as a result.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.