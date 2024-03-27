Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A sign has been put up at both ferry terminals - at The Hard and in Gosport - which states prices are due to increase on April 3 from 5.30am. Price rises will affect all ticket types, including for day trips and season tickets.

Rail fares have already risen by 4.9 per cent earlier this month across England and Wales. Bus prices have been frozen. Here are the price increases.

Prices on the Gosport ferry are set to increase on April 3. Rail fares have already been hiked across England and Wales. Picture: The News

Standard return tickets

Adult return - £4.80 to £5.10

Armed Forces Adult - £4.60 to £4.90

Child (aged 4 to 15) - £3 to £3.20

Senior (aged 65+) - £3.10 to £3.30

Bicycles - E-Bikes - E-Scooters - £1.60 to £1.70

Motorcycle - £2.10 to £2.20

Armed Forces Cycle - £1.50 to £1.60

10 trip tickets

Adult - £19.80 to £20.60

Armed Forces Adult - £18.90 to £19.90

Child (aged 4 to 15) - £11.40 to £11.80

Senior (aged 65+) - £11.40 to £11.80

Bicycles - E-Bikes - E-Scooters - £4.70 to £4.90

Motorcycle - £8.20 to £8.50

Armed Forces Cycle - £4.50 to £4.70

30 day season tickets

Adult - £80 to £83

Armed Forces Adult - £75 to £78

Adult & Motorbike - £117 to £122

Adult & Bicycle/E-Scooter - £98 to £102

Armed Forces Adult & Bicycle/ E-Scooter - £89 to £93

Quarterly Season Tickets - 13 weeks

Adult - £223 to £232

Adult and cycle - £272 to £283

Adult and motorbike - £310 to £322

Senior - £123 to £128

Senior and cycle - £178 to £185

Senior and motorbike - £212 to £220

Child - £123 to £128

Child and cycle - £178 to £185

Armed forces adult - £205 to £215

Armed forces adult and cycle - £248 to £258