Gosport ferry charges rise for passengers in cost of living crisis blow - when and latest ticket prices
A sign has been put up at both ferry terminals - at The Hard and in Gosport - which states prices are due to increase on April 3 from 5.30am. Price rises will affect all ticket types, including for day trips and season tickets.
Rail fares have already risen by 4.9 per cent earlier this month across England and Wales. Bus prices have been frozen. Here are the price increases.
Standard return tickets
Adult return - £4.80 to £5.10
Armed Forces Adult - £4.60 to £4.90
Child (aged 4 to 15) - £3 to £3.20
Senior (aged 65+) - £3.10 to £3.30
Bicycles - E-Bikes - E-Scooters - £1.60 to £1.70
Motorcycle - £2.10 to £2.20
Armed Forces Cycle - £1.50 to £1.60
10 trip tickets
Adult - £19.80 to £20.60
Armed Forces Adult - £18.90 to £19.90
Child (aged 4 to 15) - £11.40 to £11.80
Senior (aged 65+) - £11.40 to £11.80
Bicycles - E-Bikes - E-Scooters - £4.70 to £4.90
Motorcycle - £8.20 to £8.50
Armed Forces Cycle - £4.50 to £4.70
30 day season tickets
Adult - £80 to £83
Armed Forces Adult - £75 to £78
Adult & Motorbike - £117 to £122
Adult & Bicycle/E-Scooter - £98 to £102
Armed Forces Adult & Bicycle/ E-Scooter - £89 to £93
Quarterly Season Tickets - 13 weeks
Adult - £223 to £232
Adult and cycle - £272 to £283
Adult and motorbike - £310 to £322
Senior - £123 to £128
Senior and cycle - £178 to £185
Senior and motorbike - £212 to £220
Child - £123 to £128
Child and cycle - £178 to £185
Armed forces adult - £205 to £215
Armed forces adult and cycle - £248 to £258
Prices are expected to be updated on the Gosport ferry website soon. More information can also be found by calling 02392524551.
