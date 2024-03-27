Gosport ferry charges rise for passengers in cost of living crisis blow - when and latest ticket prices

The cost of travelling on the Gosport Ferry is set to increase in another financial blow for residents.
By Freddie Webb
Published 27th Mar 2024, 11:38 GMT
A sign has been put up at both ferry terminals - at The Hard and in Gosport - which states prices are due to increase on April 3 from 5.30am. Price rises will affect all ticket types, including for day trips and season tickets.

Rail fares have already risen by 4.9 per cent earlier this month across England and Wales. Bus prices have been frozen. Here are the price increases.

Prices on the Gosport ferry are set to increase on April 3. Rail fares have already been hiked across England and Wales. Picture: The NewsPrices on the Gosport ferry are set to increase on April 3. Rail fares have already been hiked across England and Wales. Picture: The News
Standard return tickets

Adult return - £4.80 to £5.10

Armed Forces Adult - £4.60 to £4.90

Child (aged 4 to 15) - £3 to £3.20

Senior (aged 65+) - £3.10 to £3.30

Bicycles - E-Bikes - E-Scooters - £1.60 to £1.70

Motorcycle - £2.10 to £2.20

Armed Forces Cycle - £1.50 to £1.60

10 trip tickets

Adult - £19.80 to £20.60

Armed Forces Adult - £18.90 to £19.90

Child (aged 4 to 15) - £11.40 to £11.80

Senior (aged 65+) - £11.40 to £11.80

Bicycles - E-Bikes - E-Scooters - £4.70 to £4.90

Motorcycle - £8.20 to £8.50

Armed Forces Cycle - £4.50 to £4.70

30 day season tickets

Adult - £80 to £83

Armed Forces Adult - £75 to £78

Adult & Motorbike - £117 to £122

Adult & Bicycle/E-Scooter - £98 to £102

Armed Forces Adult & Bicycle/ E-Scooter - £89 to £93

Quarterly Season Tickets - 13 weeks

Adult - £223 to £232

Adult and cycle - £272 to £283

Adult and motorbike - £310 to £322

Senior - £123 to £128

Senior and cycle - £178 to £185

Senior and motorbike - £212 to £220

Child - £123 to £128

Child and cycle - £178 to £185

Armed forces adult - £205 to £215

Armed forces adult and cycle - £248 to £258

Prices are expected to be updated on the Gosport ferry website soon. More information can also be found by calling 02392524551.

