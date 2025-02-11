Gosport's late-night ferry service stopped with immediate effect

Gosport’s late-night ferry has stopped operating with immediate effect meaning there is now no water connection between the town and Portsmouth after midnight.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The late-night ferry operated in the early hours of Saturday morning, Sunday morning and on bank holidays into Monday mornings, allowing passengers to travel between Gosport and Portsmouth after the usual ferry stops operating at midnight.

However the service, run by D&P Boat Hire, has now stopped with immediate effect with the ferry sold off to another company operating elsewhere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gosport late-night ferry | Contributed

“This means no late night services after midnight going forward from Friday 14 February 2025.”

The late-night ferry service was popular with revellers enjoying a night out as well as staff who finish work after midnight.

For more details of the regular Gosport Ferry timetable visit gosportferry.co.uk/ferry-service/timetables.