Gosport's late-night ferry service stopped with immediate effect
The late-night ferry operated in the early hours of Saturday morning, Sunday morning and on bank holidays into Monday mornings, allowing passengers to travel between Gosport and Portsmouth after the usual ferry stops operating at midnight.
However the service, run by D&P Boat Hire, has now stopped with immediate effect with the ferry sold off to another company operating elsewhere.
Confirming the news to its customers, the Gosport Ferry said: “We have been advised by Paul Faithfull of D & P Boat Hire who run the Late Night Ferry that they will no longer be operating their services on Friday and Saturday nights with immediate effect.
“This means no late night services after midnight going forward from Friday 14 February 2025.”
The late-night ferry service was popular with revellers enjoying a night out as well as staff who finish work after midnight.
For more details of the regular Gosport Ferry timetable visit gosportferry.co.uk/ferry-service/timetables.