Hambledon Road blocked in both directions following collision, delays building

Published 21st May 2024
A road in Denmead has been blocked in both directions following a collision.

Hambledon Road (B2150), Denmead, is blocked in both directions between Forest Road and Soake Road due to a road traffic incident and there are significant delays in the area as a result. AA route planner said that there has been a crash which has caused the delays.

