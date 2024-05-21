Hambledon Road blocked in both directions following collision, delays building
A road in Denmead has been blocked in both directions following a collision.
Hambledon Road (B2150), Denmead, is blocked in both directions between Forest Road and Soake Road due to a road traffic incident and there are significant delays in the area as a result. AA route planner said that there has been a crash which has caused the delays.
