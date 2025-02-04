Hampshire has been dubbed one of the most traffic-congested areas in the country in a new study.

Hampshire was named third in the study by traffic plan software Traffic Chart, Hampshire has ranked third in the UK’s most traffic-congested areas behind Surrey was named as number one and Essex which came in second.

The research analysed government data from 2023 that measured the total vehicle traffic miles, the number of licensed vehicles, and the annual average daily traffic flow in each local authority area.

Surrey had an index score of 88.70 out of 100 recording a staggering distance of 8.448 billion miles travelled by vehicles in 2023, with over 802,000 registered vehicles contributing to the congestion. Essex had an index score of 84.26, piling up to 9.686 billion miles in traffic and more than one million licensed vehicles.

Hampshire had a score of 82.93, with vehicles collectively travelling over a 9.472 billion miles in 2023. With more than 1.14 million licensed vehicles and an annual average daily flow of 4,601, this cemented its position as one of the UK’s most gridlocked regions.

Martijn Hulshof, founder of Traffic Chart, emphasized the challenges posed by congestion, especially with many commuters using busy routes such as the A3.

He said: “These counties are known for their high levels of commuter traffic, as they serve as vital links between London and the neighbouring suburbs where many professionals live.

“While there is no way to completely avoid traffic, there are ways to prepare yourself. You can do this by allowing plenty of time for travel, being aware of traffic reports, and if necessary, planning around expected congestion.”