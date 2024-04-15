A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We are appealing for information following a serious injury collision in Cowplain. Police were called at about 9.45pm on Saturday 13 April to a report of a single vehicle collision on Milton Road.

“This happened between Eagle Avenue and Flag Walk and involved a black moped. The rider, a man in his 40s from Winchester, suffered serious life threatening injuries and is currently being treated in hospital.” If anyone witnessed this incident, has CCTV or dash cam footage, or has any other information relevant to the investigation, please call 101 quoting reference 44240155270 You can also report online via the police website: www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.