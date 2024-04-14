Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Emergency services scrambled to the scene of the incident in Milton Road, Waterlooville, last night (April 13). The motorbike rider was treated at the scene for possible life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a medical facility, where he remains.

The crash took place in Milton Road, Waterlooville. Picture: Google Street View.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The News understands an air ambulance was deployed alongside police and paramedics. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman said officers were called at 9.45pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Officers and South Central Ambulance Service attended and a 40 year-old man from Portsmouth was taken to hospital with possible life threatening injuries,” she said. “He remains in hospital and his next of kin have been made aware.