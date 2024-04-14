Motorbike rider fighting for his life in hospital following severe crash in Waterlooville
Emergency services scrambled to the scene of the incident in Milton Road, Waterlooville, last night (April 13). The motorbike rider was treated at the scene for possible life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a medical facility, where he remains.
The News understands an air ambulance was deployed alongside police and paramedics. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman said officers were called at 9.45pm.
“Officers and South Central Ambulance Service attended and a 40 year-old man from Portsmouth was taken to hospital with possible life threatening injuries,” she said. “He remains in hospital and his next of kin have been made aware.
“An investigation is underway and we are conducting enquiries to establish what happened.”
