Hampshire traffic: A3 closed in both direction following the death of a man in his 60s
The A3 was shut between Liphook and the Petersfield Bypass on Thursday, June 19. However police have confirmed that the southbound carriageway has now been reopened and one lane of the northbound carriage.
It has now bee confirmed by the police that a man in 60s died after falling from a bridge onto the A3. His next of kin have been informed.
A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We were called at around 7am following concerns for a man who had fallen from a bridge over the A3, near Liphook.
Police and ambulance attended where a man in his 60s was pronounced dead. The man’s next of kin has been made aware by officers, and a file will be prepared for the Coroner.”
The circumstances have not yet been confirmed but if you are affected by any of the issues raised in this article you can talk to your GP, phone 111 or text SHOUT to 85258.
Alternatively you can call the Samaritans on 116 123, email [email protected] or visit the website. There is also a list of local services available here.
If you've been affected by suicide, Amparo is a dedicated support service providing practical and emotional support after bereavement. Call 0330 088 9255, email [email protected] or visit amparo.org.uk
A3 closed in both directions
Key Events
- Police have confirmed that a man his 60s has died after falling from a bridge over the A3
- The A3 was closed in both directions for a number of hours
- Police have now reopened all lanes
National Highways update
Traffic is being affected in both directions with delays southbound at the Hindhead tunnel.
Northbound traffic are experiencing delays from Liss.
Large police presence
People stuck in the traffic have advised seeing a number of police cars heading to the scene.
Closure remains in place
The A3 remains closed in both directions as police continue to deal with an incident
Police update
A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Police have been dealing with an incident on the A3, near Liphook.
“The road was closed in both directions, however the southbound carriageway is now open, along with a lane in the northbound carriageway.
“We will provide further details in due course.”
Delays have now eased
Police confirm that a man in his 60s has died in the incident
A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We were called at around 7am following concerns for a man who had fallen from a bridge over the A3, near Liphook.
Police and ambulance attended where a man in his 60s was pronounced dead. The man’s next of kin has been made aware by officers, and a file will be prepared for the Coroner.”