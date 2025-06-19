This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A busy A-road has been closed in both directions due to a police incident.

The A3 was shut between Liphook and the Petersfield Bypass on Thursday, June 19. However police have confirmed that the southbound carriageway has now been reopened and one lane of the northbound carriage.

It has now bee confirmed by the police that a man in 60s died after falling from a bridge onto the A3. His next of kin have been informed.

The A3 has been closed in both directions due to a police incident. | AA Travel News

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We were called at around 7am following concerns for a man who had fallen from a bridge over the A3, near Liphook.

Police and ambulance attended where a man in his 60s was pronounced dead. The man’s next of kin has been made aware by officers, and a file will be prepared for the Coroner.”

The circumstances have not yet been confirmed but if you are affected by any of the issues raised in this article you can talk to your GP, phone 111 or text SHOUT to 85258.

