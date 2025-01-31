Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A major carriageway has been cleared following an earlier incident but heavy delays remain.

Hampshire County Council Traffic & Travel (HCCTT) reported earlier this morning that one lane was blocked on the A3 southbound between Buriton and Clanfield.

The entire southbound route was shut earlier today. HCCTT reported the area was cleared at 11.01am, but drivers will be impacted by major delays.

HCCTT reports: “#A3 Southbound - All lanes now CLEARED between B2070 #Buriton and Charlton Lane #Clanfield after an earlier incident, heavy delays.”

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have been approached for further details.