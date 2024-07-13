Hampshire traffic: A3 lane cleared near Petersfield following "incident" - delays cleared

Freddie Webb
By Freddie Webb

Defence Reporter

Published 13th Jul 2024, 16:18 BST
Updated 13th Jul 2024, 17:04 BST
One lane on a major carriageway was blocked due to an “incident”.

Hampshire County Council Traffic and Travel (HCCTT) reports that part of the A3 southbound near Petersfield is currently obstructed.

Delays are building in the area as a result. HCCTT said: “#A3 Southbound - One lane BLOCKED between A272 Winchester Rd #Petersfield and B2070 #Buriton due to an incident, delays on approach.”

HCCTT now reports that all lanes are now clear and the delays have eased. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary has been approached for more details.

