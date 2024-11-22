Hampshire traffic: A33 closed eastbound following crash with delays trailing back to the M271 Totton
The A33 in Millbrook is currently closed eastbound after a crash on Friday, November 22. The closure is creating heavy traffic in the surrounding areas including queueing traffic on the M271 to the Redbridge roundabout.
AA Traffic News has reported: “ Road closed and queueing traffic due to crash on A33 Millbrook Flyover Eastbound from M271 (Redbridge roundabout) to A35 Tebourba Way (Millbrook roundabout). Congestion to all the way back into Totton, with the M271 also very slow back to J1 (Nursling). “
The incident was first reported at around 8.25am and continues to impact the area.
