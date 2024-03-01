News you can trust since 1877
Hampshire traffic: All lanes blocked on M3 Southbound between Junction 6 and 7 at Basingstoke due to collision

A major motorway in Hampshire has been blocked after a traffic collision with heavy delays expected.
By Joe Williams
Published 1st Mar 2024, 08:06 GMT
An incident on the M3 southbound has resulted in all lanes blocked between junction 6, Basingstoke and 7 near Dummer. Police are currently on the scene and are hoping to have one lane open shortly.

The X (formerly Twitter) account, Hampshire County Council Traffic & Travel, have posted: "#M3 Southbound - all lanes BLOCKED between J6/#A339 #Basingstoke and J7/A30 #Dummer due to an RTC, heavy delays approx 30 minutes."

A police spokesperson said: "We were called at 6.15am to a collision between two cars on the M3 southbound between junctions 6 and 7. No injuries were reported."

