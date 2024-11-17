Hampshire traffic: All lanes stopped on the M27 following crash near Segensworth
All of the lanes on a major Hampshire motorway were stopped earlier this morning following a crash.
The M27 westbound has had queuing traffic following a crash at junction 9 Segensworth on Sunday, November 17. All lanes were affected but have now reopened following the earlier incident. Some delays still remain.
AA Travel News reported: “All lanes stopped and queueing traffic due to crash on M27 Westbound at J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham).”
The incident was first reported at 8.57am this morning.
