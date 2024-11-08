Selfish drivers obstructed an ambulance and two police cars from reaching different incidents.

Hampshire Roads Policing Unit said emergency personnel were delayed from reaching the scene due to motorists trying to use the hard-shoulder to avoid traffic. All lanes were stopped and stationary on the M3 southbound last night, AA Traffic News reported. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said police and paramedics were going to different incidents.

Police shared the issues emergency personnel faced last night, sharing a picture on social media yesterday evening. They said: “This is an ambulance on an emergency call and two police cars.

“They are stuck and unable to progress because people have driven on the hard shoulder to avoid the congestion caused by a crash. Our route to the collision is now blocked. M3 J3 south tonight.”

AA Traffic News said the crash took place on the M3 southbound from junction J10 A31 (Winchester) to J11 A3090 (Winchester South). Queuing traffic was backed up to junction 9 for the Winnall Roundabout and Winchester North.

The police spokesman said officers were trying to reach the scene of a collision involving four cars on the M3 near junction 11, with no injuries being reported from the scene. “One police car was quickly on the scene but two others which were on the way to support were delayed by approximately 15 minutes,” he added.

“This was due to several motorists choosing to enter the hard shoulder to try and reach an off slip, which they couldn't access anyway due to static traffic further ahead. Two people were given tickets at the scene for driving on the hard shoulder and several others who were identified will be receiving tickets through the post. We would ask motorists to only use the hard shoulder in emergencies, and not to use them just to try and avoid traffic and congestion.”