Hampshire traffic: Car overturns after driving on flooded A3 near Bramshott
The incident occurred on the A3 near Bramshott where a car overturned after driving into standing water on a flooded section. Police released an image of the car on social media which shows the car lying on its roof beyond a grass slope off the carriageway.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Roads Policing posted on Facebook: “A3 Southbound at Bramshott is flooded. This driver needs to buy a lottery ticket after walking away from this. Please adjust your speed to standing water on the roads.”
One lane is still closed south of the Hindhead Tunnel due to the flooding. However, National Highways have confirmed that service providers are on the scene to try an alleviate the issue.
National Highways South East posted on social media: “1 (of 2) lanes closed on the A3 in Hampshire northbound between the A325 Whitehill and the B2131 Liphook due to flooding following snowfall. Service providers are currently on scene. Please allow extra time for your journey, thank you for your patience.”
