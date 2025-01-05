Hampshire traffic: Car overturns after driving on flooded A3 near Bramshott

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 5th Jan 2025, 12:16 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
One lane remains closed on the A3 due to flooding with one driver being described as lucky to walk away after crashing in an affected area.

Police closed off a section of the A3 southbound near Bramshott after a car overturned when driving into a flooded section.Police closed off a section of the A3 southbound near Bramshott after a car overturned when driving into a flooded section.
Police closed off a section of the A3 southbound near Bramshott after a car overturned when driving into a flooded section. | Hampshire police

The incident occurred on the A3 near Bramshott where a car overturned after driving into standing water on a flooded section. Police released an image of the car on social media which shows the car lying on its roof beyond a grass slope off the carriageway.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Roads Policing posted on Facebook: “A3 Southbound at Bramshott is flooded. This driver needs to buy a lottery ticket after walking away from this. Please adjust your speed to standing water on the roads.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A car overturned after driving into standing water on a flooded section of the A3 near Bramshott.A car overturned after driving into standing water on a flooded section of the A3 near Bramshott.
A car overturned after driving into standing water on a flooded section of the A3 near Bramshott. | Hampshire Police

One lane is still closed south of the Hindhead Tunnel due to the flooding. However, National Highways have confirmed that service providers are on the scene to try an alleviate the issue.

National Highways South East posted on social media: “1 (of 2) lanes closed on the A3 in Hampshire northbound between the A325 Whitehill and the B2131 Liphook due to flooding following snowfall. Service providers are currently on scene. Please allow extra time for your journey, thank you for your patience.”

Click here to find out about The News’ free emails and get the headlines delivered to your inbox

Related topics:TrafficFloodingNational HighwaysPolice

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice