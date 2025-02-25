Hampshire traffic: Delays for A27 driver with lane partially blocked near A3 (M) due to crash
The A27 eastbound has a lane partially blocked near junction 5 and the turn off for the A3. The delays are currently backing up to the M275.
AA traffic news have reported: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to crash on A27 Eastbound near A3(M) J5 (Bedhampton / Havant / Farlington).”
Meanwhile drivers into Portsmouth are also experiencing heavier delays than usual with traffic queueing on Commercial Road and tailing back to junction 1 on the M275 southbound.
AA traffic news reports: “ Queueing traffic on A3 Commercial Road Southbound at Church Street. Congestion to M275 J1.”
