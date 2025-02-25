Hampshire traffic: Delays for A27 driver with lane partially blocked near A3 (M) due to crash

Drivers are experiencing delays in the Portsmouth area with heavy traffic and a crash exacerbating evening rush hour.

The A27 eastbound has a lane partially blocked near junction 5 and the turn off for the A3. The delays are currently backing up to the M275.

Drivers are facing delays in the Portsmouth area during evening rush hour due to multiple isssues | AA

AA traffic news have reported: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to crash on A27 Eastbound near A3(M) J5 (Bedhampton / Havant / Farlington).”

Meanwhile drivers into Portsmouth are also experiencing heavier delays than usual with traffic queueing on Commercial Road and tailing back to junction 1 on the M275 southbound.

AA traffic news reports: “ Queueing traffic on A3 Commercial Road Southbound at Church Street. Congestion to M275 J1.”

