A crash on a busy Hampshire motorway is leading to delays for drivers ahead of rush hour.

The crash took place on the M27 westbound on Wednesday, March 19, resulting in one lane being closed. Traffic is currently being affected between Hedge End and Southampton but all lanes have now been reopened.

AA Traffic News have reported: “ Slow traffic due to earlier crash on M27 Westbound from J7 A334 Charles Watts Way (Hedge End) to J5 A335 Stoneham Way (Southampton Airport / Eastleigh). All lanes have been reopened.”

The latest information can be found on AA Traffic News.