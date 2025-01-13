Hampshire traffic: Lane closed on A3 northbound near Clanfield due to a police incident
Drivers are experiencing slow traffic with one lane closed on a busy Hampshire A-road due to a police incident.
The A3 northbound near Clanfield has one lane closed on the entry ramp while police deal with an incident. Traffic is currently backing up to Cowplain with morning rush hour in full swing.
AA Traffic News has reported: “Lane closed on entry ramp and slow traffic due to police incident on A3(M) Northbound at A3 (Clanfield). One Lane also closed on the A3(M) main stretch northbound from Junction 2 due to police incident on entry slip road.”
Up to date traffic information can be found on the AA website.
