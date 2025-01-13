Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Drivers are experiencing slow traffic with one lane closed on a busy Hampshire A-road due to a police incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The A3 northbound near Clanfield has one lane closed on the entry ramp while police deal with an incident. Traffic is currently backing up to Cowplain with morning rush hour in full swing.

AA Traffic News has reported: “Lane closed on entry ramp and slow traffic due to police incident on A3(M) Northbound at A3 (Clanfield). One Lane also closed on the A3(M) main stretch northbound from Junction 2 due to police incident on entry slip road.”

Up to date traffic information can be found on the AA website.