Hampshire traffic: Lane closed on the M3 after car leaves the carriageway - delays up to an hour
One lane remains closed on the M3 following the incident where a car left the motorway and ended up in a ditch. Traffic had been stopped on Thursday, January 2 but now one lane remains closed with delays of up to 60 minutes being experienced.
National Highways posted: “Lanes are closed on the M3 eastbound between J5 (Hook) and J4A (Farnborough) due to a car leaving the carriageway and coming to rest in a ditch. 1 (of 3) lanes are now closed. Delays in excess of 60 minutes, approx. 4.5 miles of congestion.”
Hampshire County Council Traffic & Travel posted on X: “M3 Northbound - 1 Lane remains BLOCKED between J5/A287 Hook and J4A/A327 Fleet due to an incident, heavy delays.”
