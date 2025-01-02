Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

There are heavy delays on a busy Hampshire motorway after a vehicle left the carriageway earlier this morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One lane remains closed on the M3 following the incident where a car left the motorway and ended up in a ditch. Traffic had been stopped on Thursday, January 2 but now one lane remains closed with delays of up to 60 minutes being experienced.

National Highways posted: “Lanes are closed on the M3 eastbound between J5 (Hook) and J4A (Farnborough) due to a car leaving the carriageway and coming to rest in a ditch. 1 (of 3) lanes are now closed. Delays in excess of 60 minutes, approx. 4.5 miles of congestion.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hampshire County Council Traffic & Travel posted on X: “M3 Northbound - 1 Lane remains BLOCKED between J5/A287 Hook and J4A/A327 Fleet due to an incident, heavy delays.”