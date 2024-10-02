Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One lane is currently blocked on a major motorway following a multi-vehicle crash.

National Highways South East reports the eastbound route of the M27 is currently closed following an incident this afternoon. The transport body said multiple vehicles are involved in an incident near junction 5.

Motorists are being diverted away from where the crash took place. National Highways reports: “The #M27 is closed eastbound within J5 #Swaythling @SOU_Airport following a multi-vehicle collision.

“Traffic is being diverted via the exit and entry slip roads at J5. Delays of up to 20 minutes on approach and approx. 3 miles of congestion on approach.”

Hampshire County Council Traffic & Travel (HCCTT) reports that traffic is backed up to junction 3 of the M27. Hampshire Roads Policing Unit is currently at the scene.