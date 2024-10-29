All lanes have now been cleared on a major motorway following an “incident”.

Motorists were having problems on the M27 westbound this morning. Hampshire County Council Traffic and Travel (HCCTT) reported that two lanes were obstructed between junction 9 for Park Gate and junction 8 for Bursledon.

This has now been cleared, with earlier delays easing. “#M27 Westbound - All lanes now CLEARED between J9/A27 #ParkGate and J8/A3024 #Bursledon after an earlier incident, delays easing.” HCCTT reports.

The road traffic incident was initially reported at 9.55am. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have been approached for comment.