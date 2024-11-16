Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An incident on a major Hampshire motorway has led to one land being blocked and severe delays.

An incident on the M27 westbound has left one lane closed and is causing severe delays. | AA Traffic News

Drivers are experiencing severe delays on the M27 westbound between junction 12, Portsmouth, and junction 11, Fareham, on Saturday, November 16. The incident as led to one lane being blocked with traffic affected back to the Hilsea roundabout.

Hampshire County Council Traffic & Travel posted on X: “M27 Westbound - One lane BLOCKED between J12/M275 Portsmouth and J11/A27 Fareham due to an incident, delays from A27/Portsbridge Rbt Hilsea.”

AA Traffic News have reported: “Severe delays of 15 minutes and delays increasing on M27 Westbound between A27 (Portsbridge Roundabout) and J11 A27 (Fareham / Gosport). Average speed ten mph.”