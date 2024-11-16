Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Lanes have been cleared on a major Hampshire motorway after an earlier incident saw one lane blocked.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drivers were facing severe delays on the M27 westbound between Portsmouth and Fareham due to an earlier incident on Saturday, November 16. The delays were exacerbated by a broken down vehicle in the same stretch of road at the time.

Hampshire County Council Traffic & Travel have confirmed that the lane has been cleared following the incident with delays easing. A post on X said: “M27 Westbound - All lanes CLEARED between J12/M275 Portsmouth and J11/A27 Fareham after the earlier incident, delays easing.”

Traffic had been affected back to the Hilsea roundabout.