Hampshire Traffic: M27 westbound lanes cleared after earlier incident
Drivers were facing severe delays on the M27 westbound between Portsmouth and Fareham due to an earlier incident on Saturday, November 16. The delays were exacerbated by a broken down vehicle in the same stretch of road at the time.
Hampshire County Council Traffic & Travel have confirmed that the lane has been cleared following the incident with delays easing. A post on X said: “M27 Westbound - All lanes CLEARED between J12/M275 Portsmouth and J11/A27 Fareham after the earlier incident, delays easing.”
Traffic had been affected back to the Hilsea roundabout.
