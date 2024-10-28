Hampshire traffic: Lane blocked on M3 due to an "incident" at Winchester with queues backed up to A34
A lane is currently blocked on a major motorway following an “incident”.
Hampshire County Council Traffic & Travel (HCCTT) reports that one lane is being obstructed on the M3 southbound. The incident took place at junction 11 for Winchester.
Commuters are being stuck in queuing traffic with delays from junction 9 for the A34.
“#M3 Southbound - One lane BLOCKED at J11/A3090 #Winchester due to an incident, delays from J9/#A34 #Winnall,” HCCTT said.
Motorists are advised to follow the National Highways South East social media accounts for further updates.