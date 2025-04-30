Hampshire traffic: Person injured in three-car crash on M3 causing "severe delays" and blocking M27 exit road
One person has been injured in the collision on the M3 this morning (April 30). A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said the incident was reported just after 7.20am, involved three cars and one person suffered “minor injuries”.
The AA Traffic Map reports the exit ramp on the M3 southbound at junction 14 of the M27 is partially blocked. Queuing traffic is building up as a result.
“Exit ramp to the M27 partially blocked and queueing traffic due to crash on M3 Southbound at J14 M27,” the AA said. The traffic monitoring service added there are delays at junction 12 of the M27 at Eastleigh.
They added that vehicles are travelling at an average speed of five mph on parts of the M3. “Severe delays of 16 minutes on M3 Southbound between J13 and J14 M27,” the AA said.
Nation Radio South - Travel reports traffic is very slow on the route due to the incident.
