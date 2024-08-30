Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has suffered potentially life-threatening injuries following a serious collision on a major motorway.

Police scrambled to the scene between junctions 12 and 11 of the M3 northbound this afternoon. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said a man was “found seriously injured in the northbound carriageway” shortly after 2.21pm.

Motorists on the route, between Eastleigh and Winchester, are dealing with severe delays in both directions and on surrounding roads. “At this early stage of the investigation it is believed he may have been involved in a collision with a vehicle which did not stop at the scene,” police said.

“The injured man, aged in his 30s, has been taken to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries. The northbound carriageway between junctions 12 and 11 remains closed at this time while emergency services deal with the scene of the incident.

“We would like to speak to any witnesses to this incident and anyone with relevant dash cam footage. If you have any information, please call us on 101, quoting reference 44240372513.” Information can also be submitted online via the police website. Police have confirmed that the route has reopened.