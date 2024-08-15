Havant Road collision on Hayling Island results in partially blocked roads and heavy traffic

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 15th Aug 2024, 12:05 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A collision on Hayling Island has caused chaos for drivers this morning.

The AA has reported that the collision has taken place on Havant Road (A3023) and as a result the road is partially blocked in both directions from Northwood Lane to Castlemans Lane. There is heavy traffic in surrounding areas as a result of the incident which was reported earlier this morning.

If you are heading to Hayling Island, allow plenty of time due to the collision.

For more information about the collision, click here.

Related topics:Hayling IslandTraffic

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.