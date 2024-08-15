Havant Road collision on Hayling Island results in partially blocked roads and heavy traffic
A collision on Hayling Island has caused chaos for drivers this morning.
The AA has reported that the collision has taken place on Havant Road (A3023) and as a result the road is partially blocked in both directions from Northwood Lane to Castlemans Lane. There is heavy traffic in surrounding areas as a result of the incident which was reported earlier this morning.
