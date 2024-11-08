A crash on a major motorway has resulted in traffic being held with police on the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The collision took place on the M3 southbound between junction 13, Eastleigh, and junction 14 towards the M27. Delays of 30 minutes are currently being reported with the police and National Highways on the scene.

A post from National Highways: South-East on X said: “There is a collision on the M3 westbound in Hampshire between J13 and J14 Southampton (N) / M27 J4 Traffic is being held. Police and National Highways on scene. Delays of at least 30 minutes above normal travel time, please allow time for your journey.”

AA Traffic News have reported: “Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to crash on M3 Southbound after J13 A335 Leigh Road (Chandlers Ford).”