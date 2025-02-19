Heavy delays on A27 eastbound near Farlington due to broken down horse box
Drivers are facing delays on the A27 this afternoon due to a broken down car.
There are considerable delays on the A27 eastbound near Farlington due to a broken down horse box.
The delays are spanning from the A27, Western Road, and the Havant bypass this afternoon (February 19).
The AA said: “Delays increasing on Portsbridge Roundabout Eastbound between A27 Western Road and A27 (Bedhampton / Havant / Farlington). Average speed 15 mph.”
