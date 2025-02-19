Heavy delays on A27 eastbound near Farlington due to broken down horse box

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 19th Feb 2025, 16:29 BST
Updated 19th Feb 2025, 16:36 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Drivers are facing delays on the A27 this afternoon due to a broken down car.

There are considerable delays on the A27 eastbound near Farlington due to a broken down horse box.

The delays are spanning from the A27, Western Road, and the Havant bypass this afternoon (February 19).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The AA said: “Delays increasing on Portsbridge Roundabout Eastbound between A27 Western Road and A27 (Bedhampton / Havant / Farlington). Average speed 15 mph.”

For more information about traffic delays, click here.

Related topics:HampshirePortsmouthA27

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice