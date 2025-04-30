Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Driving are facing delays towards Portsmouth due to a partially blocked lane on the A27.

Commuters heading eastbound on the M27 and A27 are experiencing “very slow traffic” on Wednesday, April 30 due to a crash involving two vehicles. The motorway is partially blocked with traffic affected between Fareham and Portsmouth.

AA Traffic News have reported: “Partially blocked and very slow traffic due to crash, two cars involved on A27 Eastbound from M27 (Portsbridge Roundabout) to A2030 Eastern Road.”

