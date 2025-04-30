Portsmouth traffic: Heavy delays on the M27 and A27 eastbound due to crash
Commuters heading eastbound on the M27 and A27 are experiencing “very slow traffic” on Wednesday, April 30 due to a crash involving two vehicles. The motorway is partially blocked with traffic affected between Fareham and Portsmouth.
AA Traffic News have reported: “Partially blocked and very slow traffic due to crash, two cars involved on A27 Eastbound from M27 (Portsbridge Roundabout) to A2030 Eastern Road.”
Up to date details on the incident can be found on AA Traffic News.
