Thousands of people will be heading down to Southsea tomorrow for a huge D-Day events to mark the 80th anniversary of the Normandy Landings.

Taking place on June 5, the D-Day 80 events, which will be taking place on Southsea Common, will be welcoming thousands of people, veterans, celebrity guests and the King, Queen and Prince of Wales.

The day will be divided into two events: a daytime event and an evening event. The daytime event will feature powerful testimonies from military personnel and D-Day veterans as well as musical performances by a military orchestra and a Red Arrows flypast. The evening event will feature live music performances and moving testimonies from those who were there as well as a stunning lightshow.

The council has asked people to walk to the D-Day 80 event on Southsea Common if it is possible for them to do so as there are multiple road closures in place.

It is expected that, as a result of thousands travelling into the city, there will be considerable traffic getting in and out of Portsmouth. The Portsmouth City Council website says: “Residents with tickets for the events are asked to consider walking or using the bus to and from the event if possible. The event is only open to ticket holders, and no public vantage point will be available, but the event will be broadcast live on BBC.