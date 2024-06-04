Hefty delays expected in Portsmouth as thousands get ready to attend D-Day 80 anniversary events
and live on Freeview channel 276
Taking place on June 5, the D-Day 80 events, which will be taking place on Southsea Common, will be welcoming thousands of people, veterans, celebrity guests and the King, Queen and Prince of Wales.
The day will be divided into two events: a daytime event and an evening event. The daytime event will feature powerful testimonies from military personnel and D-Day veterans as well as musical performances by a military orchestra and a Red Arrows flypast. The evening event will feature live music performances and moving testimonies from those who were there as well as a stunning lightshow.
It is expected that, as a result of thousands travelling into the city, there will be considerable traffic getting in and out of Portsmouth. The Portsmouth City Council website says: “Residents with tickets for the events are asked to consider walking or using the bus to and from the event if possible. The event is only open to ticket holders, and no public vantage point will be available, but the event will be broadcast live on BBC.
“Some bus routes in the area will be diverted and some stops will be suspended during this time; however, people can still take the bus from stops on Osborne Road, Clarence Pier, Pier Road, and Southsea Terrace. Please check bus stops or bus operator’s social media for details.”
There are multiple road closures in place as well as the closure of some car parks in the area. If you are driving into the city for the D-Day events ensure you allow plenty of extra time.
