Hefty delays on Havant Road northbound on Hayling Island following ongoing incident
Drivers are being faced with lengthy delays getting on and off of Hayling Island.
An ongoing incident on Hayling Island has led to an increased amount of congestion this morning (December 6).
AA route planner is currently indicating that there is hefty traffic northbound from Havant Road (A3023) to Langstone Road. There are also delays getting onto the island but these delays are much shorter.
Drivers should expect delays in and around the area.
Updates will be provided in due course.