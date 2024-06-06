Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One lane on the M27 remains closed this morning following a collision which is causing heavy delays for commuters.

Lane four continues to be closed following a collision which was reported earlier this morning. The incident has taken place on the M27 westbound between junction 9 (A27, Fareham) and junction 8 (Hamble).

AA says: “Queueing traffic and one lane closed due to crash on M27 Westbound from J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham) to J8 A3024 (Bursledon / Hamble). Cameras show traffic has now been released, but lane four (of four) remains closed.”

