Hefty delays on M27 westbound between Fareham and Hamble following collision - lane four closed

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis
Published 6th Jun 2024, 08:01 BST
One lane on the M27 remains closed this morning following a collision which is causing heavy delays for commuters.

Lane four continues to be closed following a collision which was reported earlier this morning. The incident has taken place on the M27 westbound between junction 9 (A27, Fareham) and junction 8 (Hamble).

AA says: “Queueing traffic and one lane closed due to crash on M27 Westbound from J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham) to J8 A3024 (Bursledon / Hamble). Cameras show traffic has now been released, but lane four (of four) remains closed.”

There are severe delays as a result of the collision and you should allow extra time this morning. For more information about the delays, click here.

