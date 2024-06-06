Hefty delays on M27 westbound between Fareham and Hamble following collision - lane four closed
and live on Freeview channel 276
Lane four continues to be closed following a collision which was reported earlier this morning. The incident has taken place on the M27 westbound between junction 9 (A27, Fareham) and junction 8 (Hamble).
AA says: “Queueing traffic and one lane closed due to crash on M27 Westbound from J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham) to J8 A3024 (Bursledon / Hamble). Cameras show traffic has now been released, but lane four (of four) remains closed.”
There are severe delays as a result of the collision and you should allow extra time this morning. For more information about the delays, click here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.