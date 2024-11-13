Here's a picture of a crash in Portsmouth city centre during rush hour

Here’s a picture of a crash in Portsmouth city centre this evening.

Two cars were in collision in Burnaby Road by traffic lights around 6pm. Police were at the scene of the incident which caused delays for rush hour drivers.

A police officer is spotted in the road assisting as onlookers watch the drama unfold. A man stood by the rear car is seen on his phone. Cones were put up in the road while the situation was dealt with. The picture shows the scene after the cars had been moved to the side of the road.