Hilsea London Road: Major city road to reopen for festive period - but not for long
Various lane closures have been in place along London Road in Hilsea for well over a year as part of the ongoing works to upgrade the gas network in the area.
The works, at the entrance and exit to the city, have caused long-term traffic misery for motorists, but some respite is on the way over the festive period. And the end of the works may also finally be in sight with an end date pencilled in.
SGN has confirmed it is making good the road surface so that it can be fully open over the festive period, with work due to begin again in early January.
Bradley Barlow, spokesperson for gas distribution company SGN, said: “We’re reinstating London Road in Hilsea and removing our works over the Christmas period.
“On Monday 6 January 2025, we’ll return to site to excavate the road to work on our gas mains. For everyone’s safety around our work area, we’ll need to install temporary lane closures in both directions.
“To allow traffic to exit quicker, the southbound lane will be installed after the morning rush and before the evening rush.
“We’re aiming to complete our work by the spring but hope to finish sooner. We’re sorry for any inconvenience our work may cause.”
