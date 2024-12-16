Motorists will soon get a respite from the ongoing lane closures in Hilsea which are set to be removed over the festive period - but they will not be gone for long.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Various lane closures have been in place along London Road in Hilsea for well over a year as part of the ongoing works to upgrade the gas network in the area.

SGN are making good the road in Hilsea so that it can reopen over the festive period | The News

The works, at the entrance and exit to the city, have caused long-term traffic misery for motorists, but some respite is on the way over the festive period. And the end of the works may also finally be in sight with an end date pencilled in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SGN has confirmed it is making good the road surface so that it can be fully open over the festive period, with work due to begin again in early January.

Bradley Barlow, spokesperson for gas distribution company SGN, said: “We’re reinstating London Road in Hilsea and removing our works over the Christmas period.

SGN are making good the road in Hilsea so that it can reopen over the festive period | The News

“On Monday 6 January 2025, we’ll return to site to excavate the road to work on our gas mains. For everyone’s safety around our work area, we’ll need to install temporary lane closures in both directions.

“To allow traffic to exit quicker, the southbound lane will be installed after the morning rush and before the evening rush.

“We’re aiming to complete our work by the spring but hope to finish sooner. We’re sorry for any inconvenience our work may cause.”