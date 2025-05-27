Investigation launched as signalling fault at Southampton causes mayhem for commuters with four hour disruption anticipated

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 27th May 2025, 07:58 BST
Updated 27th May 2025, 07:58 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Bus replacements will be operating this morning following a signalling fault at a major Hampshire railway.

South Western Railway has confirmed that there are delays this morning (May 27) following a signalling fault.

SWR X page said: “A signalling problem is affecting the railway at Southampton Central. Trains may be cancelled, delayed or revised because of this problem.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
South Western RailwaySouth Western Railway
South Western Railway | South Western Railway

“We have now received an update and disruption to our services is now expected until 12.00.

“As the investigations are ongoing this may change but we will update you if it does.”

As a result of the signalling fault, train services will not run until further notice between Romsey and Salisbury and Salisbury and Chandlers Ford.

Bus replacements will be operating from Southampton and Salisbury shortly.

For more information about the delays, click here.

Related topics:TrafficHampshireSouthampton

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice