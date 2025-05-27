Bus replacements will be operating this morning following a signalling fault at a major Hampshire railway.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SWR X page said: “A signalling problem is affecting the railway at Southampton Central. Trains may be cancelled, delayed or revised because of this problem.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Western Railway | South Western Railway

“We have now received an update and disruption to our services is now expected until 12.00.

“As the investigations are ongoing this may change but we will update you if it does.”

As a result of the signalling fault, train services will not run until further notice between Romsey and Salisbury and Salisbury and Chandlers Ford.

Bus replacements will be operating from Southampton and Salisbury shortly.