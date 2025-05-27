Investigation launched as signalling fault at Southampton causes mayhem for commuters with four hour disruption anticipated
South Western Railway has confirmed that there are delays this morning (May 27) following a signalling fault.
SWR X page said: “A signalling problem is affecting the railway at Southampton Central. Trains may be cancelled, delayed or revised because of this problem.
“We have now received an update and disruption to our services is now expected until 12.00.
“As the investigations are ongoing this may change but we will update you if it does.”
As a result of the signalling fault, train services will not run until further notice between Romsey and Salisbury and Salisbury and Chandlers Ford.
Bus replacements will be operating from Southampton and Salisbury shortly.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.