Slow traffic is reported in the city centre following a crash at a busy roundabout earlier this afternoon (June 3).

According to the AA, the crash happened on Winston Churchill Avenue close to the Bradford Junction Roundabout just before 3.25pm.

The include has now been cleared, but it has led to traffic delays in the area including Fratton Road, Victoria Road North, Lake Road, Church Street, Holbrook Road and Goldsmith Avenue heading into rush hour.