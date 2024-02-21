Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hampshire County Council Traffic & Travel (HCCTT) reports that there are huge tailbacks in the Cams Hill area of Portchester and Fareham. "A27 #Portchester/#Fareham - Approx. 45 mins delay westbound on West St/Portchester Rd/Cams Hill between Cornaway Ln Rbt and Delme Rbt due to #Roadworks," HCCTT reports on X.

Residents have been left at their wits end by the problems being caused by the roadworks. Hampshire County Council is pushing ahead with its £10m scheme to build a dedicated bus lane between Portsmouth and Fareham.

Walking and cycling routes are due to be upgraded. One lane remains shut in the Cams Hill area as a result, with drivers often finding alternative routes on different streets. Temporary traffic lights are also in place.