A27: Huge traffic delays in Cams Hill area of Portchester and Fareham as bus lane project roadworks continue
Hampshire County Council Traffic & Travel (HCCTT) reports that there are huge tailbacks in the Cams Hill area of Portchester and Fareham. "A27 #Portchester/#Fareham - Approx. 45 mins delay westbound on West St/Portchester Rd/Cams Hill between Cornaway Ln Rbt and Delme Rbt due to #Roadworks," HCCTT reports on X.
Residents have been left at their wits end by the problems being caused by the roadworks. Hampshire County Council is pushing ahead with its £10m scheme to build a dedicated bus lane between Portsmouth and Fareham.
Walking and cycling routes are due to be upgraded. One lane remains shut in the Cams Hill area as a result, with drivers often finding alternative routes on different streets. Temporary traffic lights are also in place.
Angry residents said the works are causing lots of problems in the surrounding streets, with some unable to park on their driveway and areas turning into "rat runs". They added that accidents and significant delays are likely to continue if the project persists.