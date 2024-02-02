A27: Residents blame traffic caused by Cams Hill bus lane project for crash which injured two motorists
Residents have blamed "ludicrous" traffic caused by a bus lane project for a crash near a school which injured two people.
and live on Freeview channel 276
One of the motorist suffered serious injuries following the collision in Shearwater Avenue, at the junction with the A27 Portchester Road, last Thursday (January 25). Police and paramedics rushed to the scene near Cams Hill Secondary School shortly after 6pm.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said the road was shut at 6.30pm so the emergency services could clear the scene. Medical personnel from South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) were in attendance. The crash involved a Ford Fiesta and a Toyota Yaris.
The police spokesman said: "One person suffered minor injuries and one suffered serious, but not life threatening injuries". The route was reopened at 8.30pm. Residents have been left at their wits end by the traffic problems caused by the Cams Hill bus lane project. Hampshire County Council are carrying out a £10m scheme to build a dedicated bus lane between Portsmouth and Fareham.
A dual cycle way is also being built outside Cams Hill Secondary School, with the works due to be completed by the Autumn of this year. Rob Milner, 49, of The Causeway, Portchester, said he saw the aftermath of the crash and added that more "dangerous situations" will arise. He told The News: "There are lots of incidents and it’s absolute chaos.
"I think there will be continued problems, another accident is waiting to happen. One pet or one owner will get caught out." Kirsten Richmond, 44, of Portchester, said the traffic caused by the works, with the A27 being reduced to a single lane, is "ludicrous". She added: "Better safety measures need to be in place. The project needs to be completed as soon as possible. There have been lots of near misses."