Incident causing delays on M27 this morning

Have your say

There are delays of about 15 minutes on the M27 this morning after a crash.

The incident happened on the eastbound route between junction 8 at Bursledon and junction 9 at Fareham.

Traffic news

Traffic information service Romanse has said there are delays of 15 minutes heading back towards junction 5 at Eastleigh.

The incident has now been cleared but delays remain.

There has also been an incident on the A35 Redbridge Road, causing delays of up to 20 minutes on the M271 going south into Southampton.

