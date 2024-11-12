Injured person needs immediate medical care after two-car crash in Waterlooville
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police, ambulance and fire crews were at the scene of Hulbert Road at the junction of Ferndale just before 2.30pm following the incident which left one person injured.
An eyewitness said: “A car seemed to have come down Hulbert Road and veered to the left perhaps into a tree and a car. An injured person was sitting on the verge.”
A spokesperson for Hampshire fire service said: “Firefighters from Waterlooville responded to a road traffic collision involving two vehicles on Hulbert Road, Waterlooville, at 2.30pm this afternoon (12 November).
“Although no individuals were trapped, one casualty required immediate emergency care from firefighters before being transferred to the care of paramedics. Crews secured the scene and returned to the station following the stop message at 3.15 pm.”
A police spokesperson said: “Police were called at 2.22pm to reports of a collision on Ferndale. The collision involved two cars.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.