Injured person needs immediate medical care after two-car crash in Waterlooville

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A person needed immediate medical attention following a two-car crash this afternoon in Waterlooville.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police attended

Police, ambulance and fire crews were at the scene of Hulbert Road at the junction of Ferndale just before 2.30pm following the incident which left one person injured.

An eyewitness said: “A car seemed to have come down Hulbert Road and veered to the left perhaps into a tree and a car. An injured person was sitting on the verge.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Hampshire fire service said: “Firefighters from Waterlooville responded to a road traffic collision involving two vehicles on Hulbert Road, Waterlooville, at 2.30pm this afternoon (12 November).

“Although no individuals were trapped, one casualty required immediate emergency care from firefighters before being transferred to the care of paramedics. Crews secured the scene and returned to the station following the stop message at 3.15 pm.”

A police spokesperson said: “Police were called at 2.22pm to reports of a collision on Ferndale. The collision involved two cars.”