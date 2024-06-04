A major bridge, which was due to close over the summer for maintenance, will now remain open.

A first phase of works will still take place later this year, focusing on the parapet works to install new safety fencing and preparatory works for phase 2. These works will not require closure of the carriageway to motor vehicles and will allow two-way traffic to be maintained. Details of the second phase of works, including the replacement of the drainage system and resurfacing of the bridge, which is when the bridge will need to be closed to motor vehicles, will be released in due course. Councillor Eamonn Keogh, Cabinet Member for Environment and Transport, said: “The importance of the Itchen Bridge Maintenance Project cannot be understated however, we do appreciate that it will have a very significant impact on local people and as such are committed to communicating key updates and milestones as soon as practicably possible with the condition that details are subject to change as new information becomes available.”