M27: Several junctions to be closed on motorway for resurfacing and infrastructure repairs - when and where
National Highways is starting the first phase of its resurfacing scheme between junction 5 for Stoneham and junction 7 for Hedge End from Monday morning. The asphalt on the motorway is going to be overlaid, alongside safety repairs to the central reservation and drainage repairs. The surface is aimed to reduce noise pollution and create a smoother journeys for motorists.
Drivers are being advised to plan ahead for their morning commute. Different areas and junctions will be closed on different days. During the scheme, the motorway will reduce to three lanes in both directions, with a 50mph speed limit and narrower lanes being enforced if overnight closures are in place to keep workers safe.
National Highways said: "As our work begins in the central reservation, lane four on both carriageways will be closed until we move into the next phase. Phase One is currently expected to last until July 2024, at which point we’ll begin overlaying the eastbound carriageway in phase 2a."
Traffic management systems are being installed on the westbound carriageway between Monday (March 18) and Wednesday (March 20). It will then effect the eastbound carriageway between March 21 and 27. National Highways added: "We aim to keep as much traffic on the M27 as possible, as we’re aware of the impact that diversion route usage can have on local communities. However, we need to close the M27 overnight between 9pm and 6am the following morning to install our traffic management."
Which junctions are closed on which days?
This list contains all the planned closures with the installation of traffic management systems, according to National Highways.
March 18 - M27 junction 9 westbound to M27 junction 5
March 19 - M27 junction 8 westbound to M27 junction 5
March 20 - M27 junction 8 westbound to M27 junction 4
March 21 - M3 southbound to M27 eastbound link road - M27 junction 4 eastbound to M27 junction 8
March 22 - M3 southbound to M27 eastbound link road - M27 junction 4 eastbound to M27 junction 8
March 23 - M3 southbound to M27 eastbound link road - M27 junction 5 eastbound to M27 junction 9
National Highways said: "From March 21, 2024 to March 27, 2024, we’ll be closing certain lanes on the eastbound carriageway overnight, so we can complete the final activities relating to our traffic management installation. During this time drivers will be able to continue their journey on the M27, without the use of diversion routes."
