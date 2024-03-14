M27 drivers warned of closures and diversions over surface scheme works

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

M27

National Highways will begin the first phase of the overlay scheme for the M27 between junctions 5 (Stoneham) and 7 (Hedge End) from Monday 18 March. The scheme is to deliver an asphalt overlay, drainage repairs and safety enhancements to the central reservation.

National Highways programme delivery manager Richard Scrase said: “When the scheme is complete, it will provide a low-noise surface, which will create a much better experience for drivers on this route as well as ensuring the road lasts longer, ensuring less disruption in the longer term as it will need fewer repairs. The reduction in noise will also benefit communities living near this route.

“We have done our best to keep any disruption to a minimum. We aim to keep as much traffic on the M27 as possible, as we’re aware of the impact that diversion route usage can have on local communities. We’ll try to reduce noise as much as possible, as well as aiming to carry out the noisiest work during the earliest part of the night.

“However, we’re aware that our traffic management will cause delays on the M27 and on local roads during peak morning and evening times, while drivers become accustomed to the new road layout.”

Drivers are now being advised to plan more time for their journeys from Monday 18 March when phase 1 of the project will begin on the central reservation, which will include hardening the central reservation, installing a new concrete barrier and installing crossover locations for future contraflow phases. This phase is expected to last until July 2024.

To keep motorists and the workforce safe, the M27 will be reduced to three lanes in each direction, with a 50mph speed limit and narrow lanes, unless an overnight closure is in place. Lane four will be closed on both carriageways until the project moves into phase 2a, when National Highways will begin overlaying the eastbound carriageway.

Overnight closures

A series of full overnight closures is also due in place between 18 and 27 March to put the necessary traffic management in place. This will allow traffic management to be installed on the westbound carriageway between 18 and 20 March. This work will then be switched to the M27 eastbound from 21 to 27 March.

Closures are scheduled to take place between 9pm and 6am the following morning and will be in place westbound at junction 9 to 5 on March 18, between junction 8 to 5 on March 18, and junction 8 to 4 on March 20.

On March 21, there will be closures on M3 southbound to M27 eastbound link road and M27 junction 4 eastbound to M27 junction 8. On March 22, M3 southbound to M27 eastbound link road will be closed along with the M27 junction 4 eastbound to M27 junction 8.

And on March 23, M3 southbound to M27 eastbound link road and the M27 junction 5 eastbound to M27 junction 9 will be shut.

Diversions

Fully signposted diversion routes will be in place:

M27 eastbound from junctions 4 and 5 to junctions 8 and 9: Drivers will be diverted onto the M3 northbound, exiting at junction 13 to follow Leigh Road / the A335 eastbound. They will then be asked to follow the A335 southbound before turning left onto Wide Lane and driving southbound to reach the A27. They are then asked to follow the A27 eastbound before re-joining the M27.

M27 westbound from junction 8 to junction 4: Follow the A27 westbound before turning right onto Wide Lane to travel northbound. They will then be advised to follow Leigh Road westbound before joining the M3 southbound, then rejoining the M27 at junction 4.

M27 westbound from junctions 8 and 9 to junction 5: Follow the A27 westbound to reach Wide Lane, before turning right on Wide Lane to travel northbound and rejoining the M27 westbound at junction 5.

