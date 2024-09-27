Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks has confirmed a main road will be closed next month.

Signs have been placed around Kingston Crescent, North End, to warn drivers of a road closure that will be taking place while works are conducted. The road closure will take place between October 4 at 7pm and the road will reopen on October 7 at 5am.