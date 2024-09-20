Lane blocked on busy Portsmouth road causing queues for drivers
A lane has been blocked on a busy Portsmouth road causing delays for rush hour drivers.
AA Traffic News posted: “One lane blocked and delays due to stalled vehicle on A288 Milton Road Southbound at James Road.”
The incident happened close to the Eastern Road that has seen delays after a vehicle broke down on the A27.
The AA added: “Delays of six minutes and delays easing on A2030 Eastern Road Southbound in Eastney. Average speed ten mph.”
