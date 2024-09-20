Lane blocked on busy Portsmouth road causing queues for drivers

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 20th Sep 2024, 17:40 BST
A lane has been blocked on a busy Portsmouth road causing delays for rush hour drivers.

AA Traffic News posted: “One lane blocked and delays due to stalled vehicle on A288 Milton Road Southbound at James Road.”

Traffic delays

The incident happened close to the Eastern Road that has seen delays after a vehicle broke down on the A27.

The AA added: “Delays of six minutes and delays easing on A2030 Eastern Road Southbound in Eastney. Average speed ten mph.”

