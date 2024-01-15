Portsmouth traffic: Lane cleared on M27 in Fareham following "incident" with delays easing
A lane on a major motorway has been cleared after being obstructed in an "incident".
Hampshire County Council Traffic & Travel reported that a lane on the M27 was shut between junctions 10 and 11 in Fareham earlier this evening. They first reported the incident at 5.24pm. Motorists were in queues all the way up to junction 9 for Park Gate, but these have now cleared.
Hampshire County Council Traffic & Travel report: "#M27 Eastbound - Lane 1 CLEARED between J10/A32 #Fareham and J11/A27 #Fareham after the earlier incident, delays easing." Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have been contacted for more information.